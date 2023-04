Spring Pond with Blackbird

Went out a couple of days ago with my Velvet 56 Lensbaby on my camera. I still struggle with this lens. While I enjoy the soft focus effects created with my more primitive Lensbaby composer I find this Velvet 56 much less satisfying and usually end up shooting it at f8 which pretty much reduces the whole effect. Then I mess with it in post too. Going to try a few more outings but I think it might be time to try to pass this lens on to someone who will enjoy it more.