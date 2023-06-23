The Doors

On a walk, about a week ago, I came across what looked like a small barn but, on one end of it was a weathered sign that proclaimed it to be the 'Dinning Hall' which made me think it had been part of a summer camp at one time.

On the long side was this fabulous double door.

I immediately thought of the minimal door challenged and took a few pictures of it but, when I got home and looked through the pictures I found these doors even more fascinating. For one thing, the hinges have obviously been moved at some point, but why?