Photo 2835
Delicate Clematis
A sweet little clematis flower. This one is a Samaritan Jo variety. The flowers are smaller than on many of the hybrid clematis varieties but very prolific.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd June 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
clematis
,
30-days-wild23
