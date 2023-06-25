Previous
More Fun with Fungi by gardencat
Photo 2836

More Fun with Fungi

My garden seems to be turning up some nice specimens of fungi this year. This one is about 4 inches in diameter. Not sure why I find them so interesting to photograph but somehow I do.

25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise