Relaxed Rabbit by gardencat
Photo 2837

Relaxed Rabbit

This guy seems to be very at home in my garden. He comes a few times a day and, after scavenging for seeds, he just stretches out to relax.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
