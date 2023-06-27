Previous
Clematis Centre Detail by gardencat
Photo 2838

Clematis Centre Detail

Converted this to B&W for the challenge. I think the BW version does highlight the structure, but I'm still not sure which version I prefer.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
777% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise