Previous
Photo 2850
School's Out
In suburbia, this is as close as you get to an 'old fishin hole'. I don't think they'll catch anything very big, but then, it's really just an excuse to hang with your friends on a sunny afternoon.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Tags
boys
,
summer
,
pond
,
fishing
