Photo 2851
Christmas in July?
This started with a shot of some berries I took, on a walk, a couple of days ago then, in processing, it seems to have morphed into a Christmas card.
BOB maybe.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
berries
