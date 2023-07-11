Previous
Windblown Perle D'Azur Clematis by gardencat
Photo 2852

Windblown Perle D'Azur Clematis

Blue clematis that grows up the side of my house. At this time of year it is a wall of blue flowers but its location makes it hard for me to shot the whole thing so her is jus one of the blooms.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
781% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise