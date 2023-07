They're Back!

I hadn't seen the racoons in a while, then a few days ago, I got a brief glimpse of the mom but, last evening, they came back in force. First on the scene was the mom, with one little one in tow, then another couple of little ones came tumbling out of the bushes. Mom and the first kit sauntered over to my neighbour's yard but the other young ones hung out at my place for a while. This one even waddled up onto the patio about 3 feet away from me.