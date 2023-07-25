Previous
Hang on the Bell, Nelly by gardencat
Photo 2866

Hang on the Bell, Nelly

A tongue in cheek entry for the song title challenge. I named this raccoon Nelly after her swinging on the bird feeder, for over a minute, reminded me of this old Chad Mitchel Trio song.

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=hang+on+the+bell+nelly+chad+mitchell&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e0e40cda,vid:96Wqb4xWsUE
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
785% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, acrobatic Nelly. I didn’t know they did this.
July 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
@tinley23 They do and with great determination and agility. I must have at least 15 shots of this one hanging in different positions. If she fell off she just would launch herself at it again. I think it was a frustrating exercise for her since the squirrel proof feeder thwarted her attempt to ge at most of the seeds.
July 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha I admire her determination - and a lovely shot and title!
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise