Previous
Photo 2866
Hang on the Bell, Nelly
A tongue in cheek entry for the song title challenge. I named this raccoon Nelly after her swinging on the bird feeder, for over a minute, reminded me of this old Chad Mitchel Trio song.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=hang+on+the+bell+nelly+chad+mitchell&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e0e40cda,vid:96Wqb4xWsUE
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3729
photos
101
followers
53
following
785% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th July 2023 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeder
,
raccoon
,
swinging
,
songtitle-98
Lesley
ace
Wow, acrobatic Nelly. I didn’t know they did this.
July 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
@tinley23
They do and with great determination and agility. I must have at least 15 shots of this one hanging in different positions. If she fell off she just would launch herself at it again. I think it was a frustrating exercise for her since the squirrel proof feeder thwarted her attempt to ge at most of the seeds.
July 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha I admire her determination - and a lovely shot and title!
July 25th, 2023
