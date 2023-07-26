Sign up
Previous
Photo 2867
The Littlest One
One more Raccoon picture before I move on to something else. This was the smallest raccoon kit and looked quite a bit smaller than the others, to me. He did seem lively and full of energy though.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
365
365
ILCE-7RM2
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th July 2023 7:09pm
Tags
yard
,
kit
,
raccoon
,
runt
