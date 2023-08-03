Previous
Cheeky Beggar by gardencat
Photo 2875

Cheeky Beggar

Now we have a routine. This guy, about once a day, comes to my kitchen door and stares in at me till I take notice of him, then he paws at the glass and tries on a few different pathetic looks.
If I continue to ignore him, he backs off for a few minutes then comes and repeats the whole routine. I try not to give in, but I'm often working on my computer, at the table right next to the door, and it's hard not to notice him. Eventually, I open the door and throw him a peanut and tell him that he is going to get me arrested for feeding wildlife. Sigh...maybe I need to get a cat.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , what a sweet story and a lovely capture of the little blighter!! fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh bless. How can you resist? What a stunning photo of this cheeky chap.
August 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is stunning! I only had my phone when away last month and couldn't get anything like this of the squirrels and chipmunks that delighted me no end
August 3rd, 2023  
