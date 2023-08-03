Cheeky Beggar

Now we have a routine. This guy, about once a day, comes to my kitchen door and stares in at me till I take notice of him, then he paws at the glass and tries on a few different pathetic looks.

If I continue to ignore him, he backs off for a few minutes then comes and repeats the whole routine. I try not to give in, but I'm often working on my computer, at the table right next to the door, and it's hard not to notice him. Eventually, I open the door and throw him a peanut and tell him that he is going to get me arrested for feeding wildlife. Sigh...maybe I need to get a cat.