Rudbeckia and a Bee

I'm guessing this is some type of rudbeckia although don't know for sure. I found it in the park I visited yesterday . Mostly I like to go for walks in areas that are more wild feeling but, this week we decided to visit a more civilized park. Going by the name, Gairloch Gardens, it is another lakeside park in Oakville. It's quite pretty with a long walk along the lake and manicured lawns, flower beds and a rose garden. This was a colourful and healthy looking splash of colour, in one of the beds.
Heather ace
Fabulous splash of colour for sure! Love those yellows! And yes, that is one big flower, Joanne! (nice framing, too!)
August 6th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful flowers
August 6th, 2023  
