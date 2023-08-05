Rudbeckia and a Bee

I'm guessing this is some type of rudbeckia although don't know for sure. I found it in the park I visited yesterday . Mostly I like to go for walks in areas that are more wild feeling but, this week we decided to visit a more civilized park. Going by the name, Gairloch Gardens, it is another lakeside park in Oakville. It's quite pretty with a long walk along the lake and manicured lawns, flower beds and a rose garden. This was a colourful and healthy looking splash of colour, in one of the beds.