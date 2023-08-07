Sign up
Photo 2879
Making White Berries
It was fun to find this little cluster which demonstrates the formation of these white berries, from little pink flowers, through tiny green globes, that then grow in size and fade in colour to end as the bright white berries.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th August 2023 9:56am
Tags
berries
growth
