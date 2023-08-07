Previous
Making White Berries by gardencat
Photo 2879

Making White Berries

It was fun to find this little cluster which demonstrates the formation of these white berries, from little pink flowers, through tiny green globes, that then grow in size and fade in colour to end as the bright white berries.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
788% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise