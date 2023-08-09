Sign up
Previous
Photo 2881
Spray of Tiny Daisies
Just a quick drop off this evening: A spray of tiny daisies against dark green weeds.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th August 2023 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weeds
,
daisies
,
wild
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty little asters! Definitely a summery shot.
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So pretty
August 10th, 2023
