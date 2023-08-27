Sign up
Photo 2899
Flora
More weird stuff. I might keep going with this abstract thing till the end of September after all. I'm not sure how great my final images are but I'm having fun making them.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
abstract
,
flora
,
abstractaug2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely green colour tones and feathery look
August 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I think having fun is the whole idea behind abstract…for me anyway. Love the terrific floral green in this one, as well as the shapes and textures.
August 27th, 2023
