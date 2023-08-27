Previous
Flora by gardencat
More weird stuff. I might keep going with this abstract thing till the end of September after all. I'm not sure how great my final images are but I'm having fun making them.
Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely green colour tones and feathery look
August 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I think having fun is the whole idea behind abstract…for me anyway. Love the terrific floral green in this one, as well as the shapes and textures.
August 27th, 2023  
