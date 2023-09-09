Previous
Morning by gardencat
Photo 2912

Morning

Morning glories and sweet autumn clematis from my garden.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Elisa Smith ace
Love this. Can I ask what program/effect you used?
September 9th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I start in Photoshop and then use On1Raw as a plug-in from Photoshop.
September 9th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
This would make a nice framed print
September 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Joanna, this is beautiful ! I love the composition , the subject , the delicate monotones on white, and like @blueberry1222 this would make a delightful framed print! fav
September 9th, 2023  
