The Path Ahead - Sunshine and Shadows

This is part of a trail near where I live, and where I used to walk quite frequently , This summer, I have been going farther afield to discover some new walks but this week I decided to revisit this one again. What a change from the last time! The trees are bigger and the branches have stretched to meet overhead and now, in full leaf, they make an almost tunnel like effect, in places. Maybe bob.