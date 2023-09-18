Previous
And one last bee for the week... by gardencat
Photo 2921

And one last bee for the week...

I think this is a kind of wild aster. Whatever it is, the bees were going crazy over it.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise