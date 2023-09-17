Sign up
Previous
Photo 2920
Dark Berries
Another trail side shot. I think they may be buckthorn berries.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
1
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
trail
,
berried
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful dark and shiny ! A lovely find and capture!
September 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice
September 17th, 2023
