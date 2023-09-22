Previous
Bluejay on the Hook by gardencat
Bluejay on the Hook

He's back looking for more peanuts.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Nice pic!
September 22nd, 2023  
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2023  
Louise & Ken
what a lovely crisp image against the greens!
September 22nd, 2023  
