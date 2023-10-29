Previous
A Last Gasp by gardencat
A Last Gasp

A couple of my clematis plants had a rough start to the year. They came up in the early spring looking good then, when I went to look at them about a week later, something had nibbled them back almost to the ground ( I suspect the rabbits but can't be sure). I built little chicken wire fences over them and they did eventually come back but they bloomed later, and less enthusiastically, than the year before. Now, when the blooming would usually be over one of the vines has come out with this one last delicate flower.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet - it is trying its best even if so late in the year!
October 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely flower and image
October 29th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful image. I like the depth created by the red brick in the background.
October 29th, 2023  
Laura ace
Beautiful shot. I think this week is going to be the end of most of our flowers.
October 30th, 2023  
