A Last Gasp

A couple of my clematis plants had a rough start to the year. They came up in the early spring looking good then, when I went to look at them about a week later, something had nibbled them back almost to the ground ( I suspect the rabbits but can't be sure). I built little chicken wire fences over them and they did eventually come back but they bloomed later, and less enthusiastically, than the year before. Now, when the blooming would usually be over one of the vines has come out with this one last delicate flower.