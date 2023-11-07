Previous
The Last Pink by gardencat
Photo 2971

The Last Pink

Still looking surprisingly perky, given the colder weather the last few days, but I think it is that last dianthus flower we'll be seeing this year.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise