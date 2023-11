St Louis Cathedral

Apparently one of the two, oldest, continuously operational, cathedrals in the US, the other being in Monterey, California. I think this might make a more attractive shot if I warmed it up a bit in tone but we didn't see the sun for the four days we were there, with it being either overcast or raining, the whole time so this is truer to the actual lighting when it was taken. May still do another version later and may even try substituting a prettier sky.