Swamp Creatures

When we toured the swamp we expected to see gators, which we did see, but not many and not really big ones. Apparently the cold rainy weather makes them less active and they tend to hide away. We did see other animals, which I hadn't expected to find there, namely wild pigs and racoons. The racoons seemed a lot smaller and had less luxurious coats than the ones around my place at home. Can you find the second small racoon here?