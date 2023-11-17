Sign up
Photo 2981
Live Oak trees at Oak Alley Plantation
Beautiful trees with spreading branches. I think Hurricane Ida, which went through this area in August 2021, caused a lot of damage to some trees and may be the reason some of these branches are leaning down and touching the ground.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
3
4
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
13th November 2023 11:33am
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
louisiana
Beverley
ace
A wonderful capture, beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow they are majestic aren't they? those branches right down to the ground are fascinating!
November 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh boy - these are something else!!
November 22nd, 2023
