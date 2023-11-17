Previous
Live Oak trees at Oak Alley Plantation by gardencat
Photo 2981

Live Oak trees at Oak Alley Plantation

Beautiful trees with spreading branches. I think Hurricane Ida, which went through this area in August 2021, caused a lot of damage to some trees and may be the reason some of these branches are leaning down and touching the ground.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
A wonderful capture, beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow they are majestic aren't they? those branches right down to the ground are fascinating!
November 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh boy - these are something else!!
November 22nd, 2023  
