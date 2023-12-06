Previous
Last of the Fall Colours by gardencat
Last of the Fall Colours

The reeds and some of the trees are still showing warm, golden, fall colours but it won't be long before they all fade to that dull winter beige or brown so I thought I'd capture this before that happens.
6th December 2023

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Angela
Every one different. Well spotted.
December 6th, 2023  
Wonderful!
December 6th, 2023  
Beautiful capture of the golden tones.
December 6th, 2023  
How beautiful and I spy a man…
December 6th, 2023  
Love the autumn tones against the ominous grey sky !
December 6th, 2023  
how lovely it is there
December 6th, 2023  
