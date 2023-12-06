Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3000
Last of the Fall Colours
The reeds and some of the trees are still showing warm, golden, fall colours but it won't be long before they all fade to that dull winter beige or brown so I thought I'd capture this before that happens.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3910
photos
97
followers
51
following
821% complete
View this month »
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Latest from all albums
682
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd December 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
pond
,
reeds
,
winter-is-coming
Angela
Every one different. Well spotted.
December 6th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the golden tones.
December 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
How beautiful and I spy a man…
December 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the autumn tones against the ominous grey sky !
December 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely it is there
December 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close