Previous
White Christmas? by gardencat
Photo 3020

White Christmas?

Not your typical snow covered white Christmas, but lots of fog wrapping everything in a white blanket on Christmas morning. Things a few feet away had colour but anything in the distance was washed out into featureless white.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So very mystical !
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise