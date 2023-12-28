Sign up
Photo 3022
Oakville Town Square Tree
The big Christmas tree in Oakville Town Square.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
December 28th, 2023
