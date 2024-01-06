Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3031
Edge Reeds
Taken about a week ago but just processed and posted now. Another shot from around the local pond just before we got the first snow. I really need to get out tomorrow for some fresh inspiration. I hope it is less cold and windy.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3947
photos
99
followers
50
following
830% complete
View this month »
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
Latest from all albums
685
3027
3028
686
3029
148
3030
3031
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
31st December 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
pond
,
reeds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close