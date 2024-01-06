Previous
Edge Reeds by gardencat
Photo 3031

Edge Reeds

Taken about a week ago but just processed and posted now. Another shot from around the local pond just before we got the first snow. I really need to get out tomorrow for some fresh inspiration. I hope it is less cold and windy.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
830% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise