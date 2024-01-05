Previous
Tiny, in the Magnolia Tree by gardencat
Tiny, in the Magnolia Tree

A very small young squirrel in my magnolia tree. He is super cute but he seems to be eating my magnolia flower buds which I can not like.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

Lin ace
Great capture!
January 5th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
January 5th, 2024  
