Photo 3030
Tiny, in the Magnolia Tree
A very small young squirrel in my magnolia tree. He is super cute but he seems to be eating my magnolia flower buds which I can not like.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
magnolia
,
ndao-21
Lin
ace
Great capture!
January 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
January 5th, 2024
