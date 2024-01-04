Previous
It's a long story. Many years ago, the land just north of where I live was farm land. Over the years, more and more of it has been converted to suburban sub-divisions. A little over ten years ago the old farmhouses on that land were either demolished or in a some cases somehow hoisted up and moved away. In 2014 I took a picture of one of those houses that was off the ground and prepped to be moved. A couple of days ago I was scouting round for some shots for the architectural challenge when I came across the house above, at the entrance to one of the little subdivisions. It's been renovated and had what looks like an addition to it ( a garage I think) but I'm pretty sure it's the same house as in this picture from 2014.
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2014-08-24

It was a kind of nostalgic surprise to come across it.
