Previous
Concentration by gardencat
Photo 3038

Concentration

Another shot from my yesterday morning coffee stop. Obviously it has spent quite a bit of time in Photoshop before ending up in this version.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I like this artistic rendition
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise