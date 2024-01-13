Sign up
Previous
Photo 3038
Concentration
Another shot from my yesterday morning coffee stop. Obviously it has spent quite a bit of time in Photoshop before ending up in this version.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
morning
,
coffeeshop
,
etsooi
Krista Marson
ace
I like this artistic rendition
January 13th, 2024
