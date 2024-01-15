Previous
Water, Ice, Snow by gardencat
Photo 3040

Water, Ice, Snow

Overnight, from Saturday to Sunday, the temperatures dropped suddenly from about +4C to -5C accompanied by a strong cold wind. This resulted in some odd ice formations around the edges of the pond, and a little wind blown dusting of snow.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise