Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3049
He's Wearing His Winter Coat
When the temperature drops ,the jays turn into little fluff balls, as they puff up to keep the cold out. Once it warms up, they reverse it and become sleek streamlined birds again.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3968
photos
105
followers
50
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Latest from all albums
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
150
3049
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th January 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
fluffy
,
bluejay
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and what a fine coat it is! it's amazing really how simply trapping a layer of air can be such insulation
January 24th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
So cute and fluffy
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close