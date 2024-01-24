Previous
He's Wearing His Winter Coat by gardencat
When the temperature drops ,the jays turn into little fluff balls, as they puff up to keep the cold out. Once it warms up, they reverse it and become sleek streamlined birds again.
24th January 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨
and what a fine coat it is! it's amazing really how simply trapping a layer of air can be such insulation
January 24th, 2024  
Boxplayer
So cute and fluffy
January 24th, 2024  
