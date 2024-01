Pond and Two Buildings

It's pretty easy, when you are down walking around at pond level and getting into the reeds etc. to pretend you are out in the country somewhere and ignore the actual suburban surround. Then you look up and see these buildings towering above you. Oh well , at least I can get my little bit of nature close to home and I'm pretty good at ignoring things I don't want to see. ( Which can be a problem in some areas of life, I guess.). ;)