Photo 3056
Sparrow in a Dying Cedar
Saying goodbye to January 2024 with this drab coloured winter shot.
On to Flash of Red February.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
sparrow
,
cedar
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture in monotones ! , nicely presented !
January 31st, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Very lovely!
January 31st, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely editing.
January 31st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how can January be over already? but yeah I just can't wait to start working on FoR
January 31st, 2024
