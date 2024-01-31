Previous
Sparrow in a Dying Cedar by gardencat
Photo 3056

Sparrow in a Dying Cedar

Saying goodbye to January 2024 with this drab coloured winter shot.

On to Flash of Red February.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
A lovely capture in monotones ! , nicely presented !
January 31st, 2024  
Very lovely!
January 31st, 2024  
Lovely editing.
January 31st, 2024  
how can January be over already? but yeah I just can't wait to start working on FoR
January 31st, 2024  
