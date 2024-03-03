Previous
Could it be ... Spring? by gardencat
Could it be ... Spring?

If it is, this is the mildest, easiest, winter we have ever had. Usually I don't get my first snowdrop picture till the third or fourth week of March. I just can't quite trust it though, it's not unknown for us to get a mid-March snow storm.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Mark Prince ace
Just saw this post, Joanne, and wondering if you are maybe tempting fate ?
I know you are on the other side of the country, but also just read reports about western USA getting up to Ten feet of snow !!
March 3rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
@markp I know, March is not usually safe from snow around here but the weather patterns have been changing. Still not packing away the winter boots though!
March 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture and presentation - so lovely to see the snowdrops !
March 3rd, 2024  
