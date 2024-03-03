Sign up
Photo 3088
Could it be ... Spring?
If it is, this is the mildest, easiest, winter we have ever had. Usually I don't get my first snowdrop picture till the third or fourth week of March. I just can't quite trust it though, it's not unknown for us to get a mid-March snow storm.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Mark Prince
ace
Just saw this post, Joanne, and wondering if you are maybe tempting fate ?
I know you are on the other side of the country, but also just read reports about western USA getting up to Ten feet of snow !!
March 3rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
@markp
I know, March is not usually safe from snow around here but the weather patterns have been changing. Still not packing away the winter boots though!
March 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture and presentation - so lovely to see the snowdrops !
March 3rd, 2024
