Previous
Photo 3096
Look Me in the Eye
When you turn me down.
The squirrels are still begging and I am, sometimes, still giving in and throwing them a peanut.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
begging
Heather
ace
So cute! (and a great shot: look at that eye!) Fav
March 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Adorable shot!
March 11th, 2024
