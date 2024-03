Gardening Postponed

Surprised to see this, out of my back door, earlier today. Any plans I had to go and start my spring tidy-up of the garden went on hold.

Odd to see her in the middle of the day but I 'm wondering if, like last years racoon, she is a mom to be who is needing to increase her food intake. You can be sure I will be using extreme caution around the garden for the next little while.