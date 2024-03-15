Sign up
Previous
Photo 3100
Re-awakening Lavender
This lavender, seems to be coming back to life in the warm spring weather.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
spring
,
lavender
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! lets hope ! Lovely edit and presentation ! fav
March 15th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the faffing tones you used to edit this!
March 15th, 2024
