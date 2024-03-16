Sign up
Previous
Photo 3101
I've Got Something on My Mind
Very young squirrel sitting on the head of a Foo Dog statue.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
1
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
head
,
sixws-148
Beryl Lloyd
And the squirrel does not mind where it sits !!! Well spotted !
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
Such a funny capture!
March 16th, 2024
