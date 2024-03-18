Previous
Wind Dance by gardencat
Wind Dance

A number of dry Queen Anne's Lace seed heads were bobbing and swaying in the breeze, so I took a few images and layered some of them here, with some textures etc. to come up with this composite image.
18th March 2024

Louise & Ken ace
What a charming way to display movement!
March 18th, 2024  
