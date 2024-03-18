Sign up
Photo 3103
Wind Dance
A number of dry Queen Anne's Lace seed heads were bobbing and swaying in the breeze, so I took a few images and layered some of them here, with some textures etc. to come up with this composite image.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Louise & Ken
ace
What a charming way to display movement!
March 18th, 2024
