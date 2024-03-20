Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
Reeds and Water
Nothing very exciting here, I just liked the way the blue water peeks through the neutral toned reeds and grasses.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd March 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
reeds
,
grasses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the monotones and textures !
March 20th, 2024
