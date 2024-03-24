Sign up
Previous
Photo 3109
Good Morning, Sunshine!
After Friday's snow storm, Saturday morning dawned bright and sunny (although still cold). This lady Cardinal seemed very happy to be enjoying the sun and the seeds and added her own cheerful colour to the scene.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
sun
,
female
,
cardinal
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sunny shot of this delightful bird
March 24th, 2024
