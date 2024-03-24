Previous
Good Morning, Sunshine!
Good Morning, Sunshine!

After Friday's snow storm, Saturday morning dawned bright and sunny (although still cold). This lady Cardinal seemed very happy to be enjoying the sun and the seeds and added her own cheerful colour to the scene.
24th March 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Judith Johnson ace
Super sunny shot of this delightful bird
March 24th, 2024  
