Mr. and Mrs.and a Sunny Day Breakfast by gardencat
Photo 3110

Mr. and Mrs.and a Sunny Day Breakfast

Nice to be able to capture this pair together. I've noticed that, once babies come, I usually see only one of them at a time.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
A delightful edit
March 25th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful to catch them together, this would make a beautiful card.
March 25th, 2024  
