Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3119
Rumpled Little House Sparrow
This little guy looked as if he had just been bathing or something, his feathers looked a bit damp and rumpled and it hadn't been raining.
Male of the species, I think.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4050
photos
106
followers
50
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th March 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
Lesley
ace
Beautiful detail
April 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb!
April 3rd, 2024
Angela
So cute. Super shot and love the ruffled movement
April 3rd, 2024
