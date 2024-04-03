Previous
Rumpled Little House Sparrow by gardencat
Rumpled Little House Sparrow

This little guy looked as if he had just been bathing or something, his feathers looked a bit damp and rumpled and it hadn't been raining.
Male of the species, I think.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lesley ace
Beautiful detail
April 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb!
April 3rd, 2024  
Angela
So cute. Super shot and love the ruffled movement
April 3rd, 2024  
