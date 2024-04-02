Sign up
Previous
Photo 3118
Duck Blind
Reversed...Here the ducks are in hiding and watching me. Can you see the ducks? I didn't even notice them till I got the picture up on my computer screen. It was the orange feet that first drew my attention.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
ducks
,
branches
,
pond
,
hidden
