Flying High by gardencat
Photo 3117

Flying High

Back to the birds...but a slightly larger one this time, Canada goose flying over the pond.
And I'm finally up to date posting my picture for the day, on the actual day we are on.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Louise & Ken ace
He hardly looks real! Perfection!
April 1st, 2024  
Dawn ace
Such a fabulous capture
April 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot !
April 1st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely crisp capture!
April 1st, 2024  
