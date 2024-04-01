Sign up
Previous
Photo 3117
Flying High
Back to the birds...but a slightly larger one this time, Canada goose flying over the pond.
And I'm finally up to date posting my picture for the day, on the actual day we are on.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
Tags
goose
bif
canada-goose
Louise & Ken
He hardly looks real! Perfection!
April 1st, 2024
Dawn
Such a fabulous capture
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A super shot !
April 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
Lovely crisp capture!
April 1st, 2024
